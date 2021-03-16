SOMERSET – A Summerhill man is facing felony and misdemeanor sex charges, accused of assaulting a 15-year-old girl along a road in Paint Township, authorities said.
State police in Somerset charged Raymond David Wonders, 21, of Cheyanne Street, with aggravated indecent assault with a person less than 16 years of age and indecent assault of person less than 16 years of age.
According to a criminal complaint, Wonders used Snapchat and text messaging to contact the girl, asking to meet her.
Police said Wonders assaulted the girl March 3 in his Jeep that was parked near a pond surrounded by fields along Berkey Road.
The girl told state police that she had met Wonders during the summer.
He will answer the charges before District Judge William Seger, of Windber, at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.