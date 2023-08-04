A nearly 20-mile detour will be in place from Tuesday through Aug. 23 to enable a Summerhill Township bridge to be replaced.
Mineral Point-based Charles J. Merlo Inc. was selected to do the $4.6 million job, which involves replacing a span located on Route 160/Wilmore Road, PennDOT announced.
Traffic will follow a detour that starts on Tuesday using Railroad Street, U.S. Route 219, and U.S. Route 22.
To wrap up the work on Aug. 23, a one-day, 18-mile detour will be in place on Aug. 23 following Willow Beach Road to Route 160 (South Wilmore Road) and Evergreen Road while the intersection with Willow Beach Road is reconstructed, according to a media release.
A box culvert, guiderail components and upgrades to roadway approach near the bridge are also planned.
The project is expected to be completed by the end of October.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TDDavidHurst.
