Preston Summerhays earned the green jacket and tied a Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions record established a decade before he was born.
Summerhays shot a 5-under-par 65 during Friday’s final round of the 67th tournament and finished the four-day event with a score of 14-under-par 266.
The reigning U.S. Junior Champion, Summerhays became the youngest player to win the Sunnehanna Amateur – at 18 years, 2 days old.
The 266 tied the mark of 14-under set by four-time Sunnehanna Amateur champion Allen Doyle in 1992.
“This is definitely one of the bigger amateur events with a great field and a great course,” Summerhays said after winning by a three-stroke margin over runner-up Travis Vick, of Houston, Texas. “To win an event that other great players have won and gone on to do good things means a lot to me.”
Summerhays, an Arizona State University commit from Scottsdale, comes from a well-known family in both amateur and PGA golf.
His father, Boyd Summerhays, played in the 1997 Sunnehanna Amateur.
Boyd Summerhays was a three-time Junior World Champion and a four-time AJGA All-American who played at Oklahoma State and on the PGA Tour. He now is a coach who spent the week working with and caddying for Tony Finau at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota.
Vick shot a 7-under-par 63 on Friday and finished three strokes behind Summerhays at 11-under 269.
“It a cool feeling,” said Vick, who moved into a tie with Summerhays late in the round before falling off the pace. “They have some leaderboards around so I was able to have a general idea of where I was. Ultimately, I was a little too far behind starting the day. Hats off to Preston. He grinded and had a great round.”
The USGA for the first time awarded two exemptions to the upcoming U.S. Amateur to the winner and runner-up of the Sunnehanna Amateur.
Summerhays previously had qualified for the U.S. Amateur. Vick now will join the field next month at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Oregon.
Ninety-one golfers competed in this year's Sunnehanna Amateur while following restrictions and guidelines established to help prevent COVID-19.
