Preston Summerhays and Scott Becker

Preston Summerhays of Scottsdale, AZ., left, gets an elbow-bump from Sunnehanna Country Club President Scott Becker after winning the 67th Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions with a score of minus 14, in Johnstown, PA., Friday, July 24, 2020. Summerhays tied the tournament record set by Allen Doyle in 1992.

 John Rucosky

Preston Summerhays earned the green jacket and tied a Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions record established a decade before he was born.

Summerhays shot a 5-under-par 65 during Friday’s final round of the 67th tournament and finished the four-day event with a score of 14-under-par 266.

The reigning U.S. Junior Champion, Summerhays became the youngest player to win the Sunnehanna Amateur – at 18 years, 2 days old.

The 266 tied the mark of 14-under set by four-time Sunnehanna Amateur champion Allen Doyle in 1992.

“This is definitely one of the bigger amateur events with a great field and a great course,” Summerhays said after winning by a three-stroke margin over runner-up Travis Vick, of Houston, Texas. “To win an event that other great players have won and gone on to do good things means a lot to me.”

Summerhays, an Arizona State University commit from Scottsdale, comes from a well-known family in both amateur and PGA golf.

His father, Boyd Summerhays, played in the 1997 Sunnehanna Amateur.

Boyd Summerhays was a three-time Junior World Champion and a four-time AJGA All-American who played at Oklahoma State and on the PGA Tour. He now is a coach who spent the week working with and caddying for Tony Finau at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota.

Vick shot a 7-under-par 63 on Friday and finished three strokes behind Summerhays at 11-under 269.

“It a cool feeling,” said Vick, who moved into a tie with Summerhays late in the round before falling off the pace. “They have some leaderboards around so I was able to have a general idea of where I was. Ultimately, I was a little too far behind starting the day. Hats off to Preston. He grinded and had a great round.”

The USGA for the first time awarded two exemptions to the upcoming U.S. Amateur to the winner and runner-up of the Sunnehanna Amateur.

Summerhays previously had qualified for the U.S. Amateur. Vick now will join the field next month at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Oregon.

Ninety-one golfers competed in this year's Sunnehanna Amateur while following restrictions and guidelines established to help prevent COVID-19. 

Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.

Tags

Recommended for you