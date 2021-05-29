WINDBER – With more outdoor activity, road trips and family gatherings over the summer, there is also an increased risk of accidents and injuries.
Local emergency organizations joined forces with Memorial Highway Chevrolet on Saturday to kick off the summer season with a Family Safety Day.
“We’re all about promoting safety to the community,” said Misty Plunkard, outreach coordinator for Northern EMS and Windber Volunteer Fire Company. “When they are out doing things, people should make sure everybody’s aware of their surroundings and what to do in an emergency.”
Also participating were Windber police, Johnstown police K9 unit, state police, Conemaugh Township Rotary Club and Windber Area High School's Students Against Destructive Decisions group.
Memorial Highway Chevrolet’s community coordinator, Lauren Nave, said the dealership has traditionally held events to honor the troops. This year’s event expanded to the entire community.
The event featured fire truck and ambulance displays, car seat installation checks, a drunk driving simulator and bike helmet giveaway. State Farm Insurance provided a distracted driving simulator.
