Free grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches will remain available for children throughout the summer at various locations in Cambria County, state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor, said.
Meals will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from Monday through Aug. 14 at the following locations and times, according to information provided by Burns’ office:
• ACRP Play Center, 917 Chestnut St., Johnstown, from 12:20 to 12:40 p.m.
• ACRP St. Michael’s, 188 Gilbert St., Brownstown, from 12:50 to 1:10 p.m.
• Cambria County Library, 248 Main St., Johnstown, from 11 to 11:20 a.m.
• Coopersdale Homes, Cooper Avenue, Johnstown, from 11 to 11:20 a.m.
• Dale Municipal Building, 810 Bedford St., Dale, from 12:20 to 12:40 p.m.
• Ferndale United Methodist Church, 701 Vickroy Ave., Ferndale, from 11 to 11:20 a.m.
• Greater Johnstown Middle School, 220 Messenger St., Johnstown, from noon to 12:20 p.m.
• Greater Johnstown YMCA, 100 Haynes St., Johnstown, from 12:40 to 1 p.m.
• Grove Avenue United Methodist Church, 501 Grove Ave., Johnstown, from 11:30 to 11:50 a.m.
• Morrellville Church of the Brethren, 408 Chandler Ave., Johnstown from noon to 12:20 p.m.
• Oakhurst Homes, corner of Daniel Street and Sheridan Street, Johnstown, from 11:30 to 11:50 a.m.
• Prospect Homes, corner of Crouse Avenue and Ihmsen Avenue, Johnstown, from 11:40 a.m. to noon.
• Solomon Homes Community Building, Solomon St., Johnstown, from 12:50 to 1:10 p.m.
Meals will also be distributed at several Cambria County libraries according to the following schedule:
• from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Gallitzin Public Library, 411 Convent St., Gallitzin, from July 2 to July 30;
• from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at Hastings Public Library, 312 Beaver St., Hastings, from Wednesday through Aug. 13;
• from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at Portage Public Library, 704 Main St., Portage, from Wednesday through July 30;
• and from noon to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Patton Public Library, 444 Magee Ave., Patton, from Wednesday through Aug. 14.
Meals will also be provided on-site as part of a summer day program at Flood City Youth Fitness Academy, 200 Lincoln St., Johnstown, Mondays through Fridays from Monday through Aug. 21, according to Burns’ office.
More information can be had by texting FOOD to 877-877.
