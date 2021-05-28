Oh, summer. How I have missed you.
It’s finally (almost) June, which marks the “official” start of the summer season – at least on the calendar.
I know for some people, summer starts on Memorial Day, but according to the 12 months we have observed for more than 2,000 years, June is the first month of the warmest season of the year, and it brings with it the long days that linger lazily into cool nights.
The sun doesn’t set until 9, and white lights that used to be strung only in December get a new life on decks and in trees to illuminate outdoor entertaining.
It’s hot outside. So it should not be hot in your kitchen, and just because the days are longer, it doesn’t mean you should spend longer hours preparing meals – in fact, you should be doing just the opposite. You should be preparing foods that are light and easy to make, easy to transport to potluck backyard soirees, impressive to guests and most of all, delicious.
Here are some of my “go-to” recipes for light and easy summer cooking.
Dig in!
And don’t forget to invite me over ... especially if you have a pool.
Barbecue chicken with peach and feta slaw
5 tbsp. olive oil, divided
2 tbsp. sherry vinegar
1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper, divided
3/8 tsp. salt, divided
11/2 cups sliced fresh peaches
12-oz. package of broccoli slaw
3 skinless, boneless chicken breasts, cut crosswise into 1-inch strips
1/4 cup barbecue sauce
1 tbsp. chopped chives
1/4 cup feta cheese, crumbled
1/8 cup bacon slices, cooked and crumbled
Combine 4 tablespoons oil, vinegar, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a large bowl, stirring with a whisk.
Add peaches and slaw to vinegar mixture; toss gently to coat.
Sprinkle chicken evenly with remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper and remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt.
Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken to pan; cook 6 minutes or until done. Place chicken in a large bowl. Add barbecue sauce to bowl; toss. When serving, sprinkle with chives, feta and bacon.
Open-faced prosciutto and plum sandwiches
1/4 cup fig preserves
1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice
1/4 tsp grated peeled fresh ginger
3 ounces soft goat cheese
4 slices wheat or whole grain bread, toasted
1 cup loosely packed arugula
2 ripe plums, cut into thin wedges
3 ounces very thin slices prosciutto
Combine first three ingredients, stirring with a whisk; set aside. Spread 3/4-ounce cheese evenly over each bread slice; divide arugula, plum wedges and prosciutto evenly over sandwiches. Drizzle each sandwich with about 1 tablespoon fig preserves mixture.
Summer squash soup with pasta and parmesan
6 cups chicken broth
3 cups water
2 1/4 cups uncooked bow tie pasta
2 cups finely chopped yellow squash
2 cups finely chopped zucchini
1 tbsp. chopped parsley
1 tbsp. chopped basil
1 tbsp. lemon juice
1/2 tsp. chopped thyme
1/2 tsp. chopped oregano
1/2 tsp. ground black pepper
2 ounces grated Parmigiano cheese
1/4 cup thinly sliced basil
Bring broth and water to a boil in a Dutch oven. Add pasta, and cook 8 minutes or until almost tender. Add squash and the next seven ingredients. Reduce heat, and simmer 4 minutes or until pasta is done and squash is tender.
Sprinkle with cheese and basil.
Crab, corn and tomato salad with lemon-basil dressing1 tbsp. grated lemon rind
5 tbsp. lemon juice, divided
1 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
1 tsp. honey
1/2 tsp. Dijon mustard
1/4 tsp. salt
1/8 tsp. ground black pepper
1 cup corn kernels
1/4 cup thinly sliced basil leaves
1/4 cup chopped red bell pepper
2 tbsp. finely chopped red onion
1 pound lump crabmeat
8 slices of ripe beefsteak tomatoes
2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved
Combine rind, 3 tablespoons juice, and next five ingredients in a large bowl, stirring well with a whisk. Reserve 11/2 tablespoons juice mixture. Add remaining 2 tablespoons juice, corn and next four ingredients (through crab) to remaining juice mixture; toss gently to coat. Arrange 2 tomato slices and 1/2 cup cherry tomatoes on each of four plates. Drizzle about 1 teaspoon reserved juice mixture over each serving.
Top each serving with 1 cup corn and crab mixture.
Grilled halibut and fresh mango salsa
2 cups plum tomatoes, seeded and diced
11/2 cups diced peeled ripe mango
1/2 cup diced onion
1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro
2 tbsp fresh lime juice
1 tbsp. cider vinegar
1 tsp. sugar
1 tsp. salt, divided
1 tsp. black pepper, divided
2 cloves garlic, minced
4 halibut fillets
1 tbsp. olive oil
Heat and prepare grill. Combine first seven ingredients. Stir in 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon pepper and garlic. Rub halibut with oil; sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Place fish on grill rack; grill 3 minutes on each side or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork. Serve with mango salsa.
Salmon cake burgers
1 cup finely chopped red onion
1/4 cup thinly sliced fresh basil
1/4 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
1 pound salmon fillet, skinned and chopped
1 tbsp. hot pepper sauce
1 large egg white
Cooking spray
8 slices focaccia, toasted
Combine first five ingredients in a large bowl. Combine hot pepper sauce and egg white in a small bowl; add egg white mixture to salmon mixture, stirring well to combine. Divide the mixture into four equal portions, shaping each into a 1/2-inch-thick patty. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add salmon patties, and cook 3 minutes on each side or until desired degree of doneness. Serve patties on toasted focaccia.
Chicago dogs
8 hot dog buns
2 quarts water
8 beef franks
1 cup finely diced white onion
1 cup diced tomato
1/2 cup sweet pickle relish
1/3 cup prepared mustard
16 sport peppers
Preheat oven to 350°. Wrap buns in foil; bake at 350° for 10 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Remove from oven, and keep warm. Bring 2 quarts water to a simmer in a large saucepan.
Add franks; simmer 5 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Drain well. Place 1 frank in each heated bun. Top each frank with equal amounts of onion, tomato, relish and mustard. Top with peppers.
William Hand is a professional chef with more than 30 years of experience. A food writer for the past 20 years, his book “Hand in the Kitchen” reached No. 7 on the Amazon New Release charts in January.
