JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Area residents turned out for an old favorite on Saturday to cap Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield’s free concert series at Peoples Natural Gas Park in downtown Johnstown.
The concert featured Terrance Simien and The Zydeco Experience, with special guests Crawdad Joe.
Simien was one of several zydeco musicians who played at the National Folk Festival – what was originally called the Johnstown FolkFest – during the early- to mid-1990s.
Before taking the stage on Saturday, he had returned to Johnstown four times since 1992 to perform at the annual AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival.
Garth Chase, of Johnstown, said that he also frequents the concerts in the park, but came to see Simien.
Chase noted that he remembers “getting up front and cutting loose” to zydeco back in the day.
“This band’s been around quite a while,” he said. “I remember seeing them at FolkFest 30 years ago.”
Erin Davidson, of Westmont, said she and her husband Mark Allaire like to bring their family down anytime there is music in the park.
“We come down every year for Flood City Music Fest and then we've come down a couple times to other concerts,” she said. “We've tried to come down to as much as we can.”
She said the couple and their three children moved from Ebensburg and were hesitant to make the move at first, but have been trying to take in as many events as possible, and she has been adding many that she sees online that take place in the park to her calendar as they are close to her home in Old Westmont.
She added that she loves to be able to go out and enjoy music events and doing it locally.
