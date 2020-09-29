The Cambria County Suicide Prevention Task Force held its annual Out of the Darkness Walk event virtually this year.
On Saturday, about 90 people participated in the virtual event, which raised $9,000 for suicide prevention programming in Cambria County. But it fell short of the $20,000 goal.
Last year, more than 250 people participated in the walk and raised more than $15,000, which has been used locally for education, trainings and outreach programs.
“To the best of our ability, we tried to recreate it online. But not the same,” Stephanie Fry, task force vice chairwoman, said.
Due to concerns surrounding COVID-19, the walk was transitioned to an online experience, with many participants uploading their “Why I walk” videos.
“I’m glad we stayed safe this year, but there’s something to be said for having people together in the same space,” Fry said. “We missed out on opportunities you have in a face-to-face walk. For example, we have a store that sells merchandise with slogans related to suicide prevention. Our store increases total fundraising by at least $5,000.”
Opportunities to donate and purchase task force merchandise still exist online at www.afsp.org/johnstown until the end of the year, she said.
The Cambria County Out of the Darkness Walk, held in conjunction with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention – Western Pennsylvania, is an event meant to raise awareness about suicide to achieve an important mission: to save lives and to bring hope to those affected by suicide, Fry said.
Amy Minor, task force member and suicide loss survivor, helped raise money through year’s virtual event.
“The people who participated online who shared their photos and stories – that was positive,” she said. “We missed the physical connection, but it seemed to have gone well. Any time you can get suicide out in the mainstream eye, you can get them talking and sharing about it, is a step in the right direction.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.