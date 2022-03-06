Somewhere between 3,500 to 4,000 people were expected to visit the region as part of this past weekend’s Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling 2022 Junior High State Championships Tournament.
Those student-athletes, coaches, family members, officials and fans rented rooms, bought food and drinks, filled their gas tanks, purchased merchandise and visited tourist attractions in Cambria, Somerset, Bedford, Indiana and Westmoreland counties.
All totaled, they probably spent around $1.5 million, according to Nicole Waligora, Visit Johnstown’s sports tourism program coordinator.
She called the economic impact “substantial.”
“I think it boosts the morale of the area, too,” Waligora said. “I think that there’s a lot of pride that can be taken in hosting an event of this size and caliber. I think it’s something that the community should be proud of.”
The three-day competition – Friday through Sunday – took place at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
“Just in general, one of the things that’s very important to us is to make sure that this building is not just seen as a concert venue, that it’s not just seen as a hockey rink, but it’s seen as a facility for the entire community to use and for the entire community to benefit from,” Chad Mearns, the arena’s box office and marketing manager, said.
Downtown Johnstown businesses benefitted from all of the foot traffic.
“It’s fantastic for me, fantastic,” said Scott McLachlan, owner of Scott’s By Dam, whose tavern restaurant is located a short walk from the arena. “The people are great, spending money and lots of it. I get to see old people I haven’t seen in a year, and we all make money.
“It’s great for business. It’s great for the town. It’s good people. The city should open up their arms and take care of this tournament. That’s for sure.”
This was the sixth time Johnstown hosted the state junior wrestling championships. Almost 950 wrestlers competed over the weekend after last year’s event was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, said George LeGrand, the tournament’s director.
“It’s just a good atmosphere having all those people (back) in here cheering,” LeGrand said.
Chris Glessner, chairman of the War Memorial Authority, said, “It’s huge for us to be able to get back to being able to host big events where we can showcase not only the arena, but the city and the county.”
The arena will play host to another big event this coming weekend when the Varsity Encore Cheerleading Championships are held Saturday and Sunday.
