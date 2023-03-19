JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Mothers, small business owners and volunteers who have paved the way for younger generations were the women celebrated on Saturday at the inaugural Style & Grace Women’s Showcase in Johnstown.
The event at Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave., especially recognized women of color and coincided with the observance of Women’s History Month.
Five women in particular were honored. Event organizers said they received 15 nominations, and the event committee narrowed that down to five women – Sylvia Carr, Antoinette Carter, Josephine Gray, Tina McGauley and Marsha McDowell.
The criteria for nominations required candidates to be at least 50 years old and self-employed; to live or volunteer in Cambria County; to demonstrate sustained excellence and creative contributions to the community; to promote a positive attitude and high moral values in work; and to have a minimum of 10 years of experience in their field with contributions to the community.
Each woman was presented with a plaque, and their biographies were read to the crowd of more than 150 people in attendance.
"It's very special to be an honoree, to receive this type of award for doing something I love and was raised to do, which is to help people," Carr said. "I'm overwhelmed."
McGauley agreed.
"It's a blessing that people see your work, your labor of love and appreciate it," she said.
Her advice for the younger generation was to build a foundation of faith in God.
"Know God. That's your foundation and go from there," McGauley said.
The event was sponsored by the African American Heritage Society Inc., the NAACP Johnstown Branch, 1 Pasquerilla Plaza, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber, Greater Johnstown Community YMCA and healing arts practitioner Rachel Allen/YogaSong.
Musical entertainment was provided by Smooth Sound Band and local artists Sidnee Baxter and Kim King. Latay’s Cuisine catered. Enjoi Events provided decorations.
A fashion show featuring garments by MSB Designs and Dreams and make-up assistance by IVYSBEATS followed the recognition of honorees.
The afternoon was a success through the efforts of event coordinator Mercedes Barnette and other young organizers, said Bruce Haselrig Sr., president of Johnstown's African-American Heritage Society.
"I'm really impressed," he said. "We want young folks to have the ability to grow. The African-American Heritage Society sponsored the event, but these young people are doing it."
Barnette said she coordinated the event in a way that allowed millennials, including herself, to express gratitude for the example set by the people who went before them.
"These women's generation worked hard," Barnette said. "We weren't always ready to learn from them. We are ready to step up. I think it's time for us to thank them. The turnout has been amazing. I want to do it for years to come."
Carr said she and the honorees appreciated the recognition.
"This is amazing to have," she said. "I have a lot of appreciation for Mercedes for coordinating this. To watch her generation come up and create positive things for the community is exciting."
The event was co-hosted by Pittsburgh poet Blossom Nicole, owner of Poetry and Me, who in tandem with Barnette has formed a link between artists from Pittsburgh and Johnstown. Her appearance on Saturday was an extension of that growing connection.
"Even though it's hard to show younger, stubborn generations how to live, they do watch," Nicole said. "They take notice of what people older than them are doing. I always followed my mom. Now I understand things she did. Today we are honoring women who did what they were supposed to do, and that's why this event is so important."
