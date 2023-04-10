JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Johnstown Housing Authority had an environmental consultant on site at Prospect Homes on Monday, drilling test boreholes in an attempt to determine whether the earth beneath the buildings is to blame for structural problems that led the authority to order the public housing complex's residents to leave their units.
Also on Monday, one of those residents, Lisa Poukish, stood alone on a street at the community in Johnstown's Prospect section, looking back on the 16 years she spent living in an apartment there.
"This hasn't been a bad place to live. It wasn't perfect, but everybody knew each other," Poukish said, clutching onto a full tote.
Moments later, a moving truck half-full of her belongings started rolling toward Pittsburgh, her new home after 25 years living in Johnstown.
Poukish could point to reasons why it would probably have been time to leave – even if she hadn't received an order to vacate.
One deep crack ran almost the entire length of a bedroom wall in her unit, with other cracks visible in other parts of the second floor, she said.
"It seems like all of a sudden, they started getting worse within the past year," she said, "like something's shifting."
JHA Executive Director Michael Alberts said the authority's goal is to repair issues with the ceilings in the 18 World War II-era buildings at the complex – but first, a geotechnical survey of the site is needed to verify that making those repairs won't be for nothing.
"It's possible these buildings shouldn't have been built there in the first place," Alberts said. "We have to make sure the land is OK before we start doing any work."
The housing authority ordered an structural inspection of the homes after one ceiling collapsed, striking a resident, officials have said.
The report showed that most of the complex's units are at risk of seeing ceilings collapse or similar safety risks. The authority couldn't risk letting people stay while waiting for the results of the environmental survey to come back or for repairs to be made one apartment at a time, Alberts said.
Still, even with the passing of the 30-day deadline to leave that residents were given on March 9, Alberts said that the authority will continue to work with those who remain until all of them have found new residences.
"No one's getting thrown (onto the street)," he said, noting that a "single-digit" number of tenants remain. "We'll continue to work with them."
The vast majority of people leaving Prospect Homes are being relocated to other JHA units throughout Johnstown, he said.
Some Prospect Homes residents vented frustration last month about how the authority communicated with them about the issue – and the deadline to leave.
Poukish said she has a few complaints, too, but she added that there's no question her apartment had "serious" issues that needed to be addressed.
"I don't blame (the JHA) for making this decision," she said, "but they should've given us more time."
Still, that's in the past now, she said. She and her teenage son, Jesse, weren't planning to stick around Johnstown to find out the fate of Prospect Homes. The young man suffers from seizures, and Poukish said she made the decision to move him to Pittsburgh – closer to medical providers with specialized expertise in dealing with his issues.
"(Moving) is something I was already thinking about," she said. "This just fast-forwarded my decision."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.