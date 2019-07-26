Several area students and teams recently earned honors at the 41st annual TSA National Championship at the Gaylord National Resort from June 28 to July 2 in Washington, D.C.
The Technology Student Association is a national organization of students engaged in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). The conference involved approximately 8,000 middle school and high school students from across the country, including chapters from other counties, in more than 70 competitive events.
Richland School District was represented by 10 students at the championship and earned spots in the top 10 for six events, including extemporaneous speech, mass production, medical technology, problem solving, biotechnology design and promotional marketing.
Aditi Sridhar, a 2019 graduate, competed at her final TSA National Conference and was able to bring home an Individual National Championship in extemporaneous speech.
Richland students Caden Milne and Andrew Bauer also brought home a National Championship at the middle school level in mass production. This team also competed and placed fifth in a problem solving event.
Maggie Orr, Melanie Gerko, Joly Mansour, Michelle Zheng and Eryn McKendree were runners-up in medical technology, a category in which the students were able to conduct research on a contemporary medical technology issue of their choosing, document their research and solution and create a display.
Michelle Zheng, Brian Zheng and Eryn McKendree placed sixth in biotechnology design, in which participants conduct research on a contemporary biotechnology issue of their choosing, document their research (student-performed research or a re-creation or simulation of research performed by the scientific community), and create a display.
Michelle Zheng also competed individually in promotional marketing, where she needed to create marketing tools that could be used in a TSA Promotional Kit.
Windber Area Middle School students also won two trophies at the championships. Hailey Dzurko placed first in the digital photography category, and a team of three students – Dzurko, Layla Gray and Ariana Hill – placed second in the community service video category for a video detailing their fundraising efforts for the American Cancer Society.
Other area placewinners at the national event included:
• Bedford High School: first place, architectural design; second place, computer integrated manufacturing; third place, 3-D animation; and seventh place, transportation modeling.
• Divine Mercy Catholic Academy: middle school, third place, inventions and innovations.
• Northern Cambria High School: third place, structural design and engineering; ninth place, flight endurance.
• Northern Cambria Middle School: first place, mechanical engineering.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.