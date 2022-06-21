CRESSON – More than 50 students from around the region, and some from out of state, gathered at Mount Aloysius College on Tuesday to begin the two-day Future Health Care Leaders Camp offered by the school.
They started the day with a meet-and-greet with the health care staff at the college before exploring the various departments of the Learning Center for Health Science and Technology.
“It’s completely immersive,” academic Dean Chris Lovett said. “In each discipline, they’re going to experience hands-on labs.”
He described the camp as a “low-stakes environment” in which the participants “can just experience” and ask questions without the pressure of a class.
Seniors Ben Hickman, of DuBois, and Brook Burns, of Westmont, signed up for the hands-on learning.
“I saw this as a good opportunity to really explore the different stations,” Hickman said.
He isn’t sure what career path he’d like to take after high school, but is interested in health care, which is why he signed up for the camp.
Burns said she’s wanted to go into nursing for a few years now and has taken classes in school, such as microbiology and anatomy, in preparation for her future in that field.
“I want to help make an impact on people’s lives,” she said.
Each group began their journey in a different department, from nursing and medical imaging to physical therapy and surgical technology.
The idea is for the students to follow a patient’s progress from the first emergency room visit to finishing their therapy.
Tuesday featured three rotations – one in the morning and two in the afternoon.
The six groups did two more sessions Wednesday morning and one after lunch.
“In two days they’re going to see it all,” Mount Aloysius College President John McKeegan said.
Burns and Hickman started out in the surgical technology suite, where department chair Amanda Minor and clinical instructor Tiffany Michael walked the students through procedure preparation and what their responsibilities are.
The pair showed them how to don their personal protective equipment, scrub up for a surgery and prepare an operating room.
To help them through the two-day program, the students received welcome bags with supplies, such as masks, hairnets, gloves and other medical gear, note pads and pens.
“It’s a great opportunity to explore all the different health care careers we offer here at the college,” Minor said.
She noted that the students are exposed to medical fields they may not be familiar with and that the camp will help “get future health care leaders” into open positions.
“The demand’s there,” Lovett said.
McKeegan agreed.
“All of the areas represented here have a need for you,” he told the students. “Nursing, surg(ical) tech, ultrasound – our community needs them. ... the country needs them.”
The program was free to the students, thanks to various sponsors.
Once the participants finish their rotations on Wednesday, their families are invited to see the learners receive certificates of competition along with $1,000 scholarships to the Mount.
This is the first year for the free camp, but college officials want to make it an annual event and expand on it.
Lovett and McKeegan expressed thanks to the college staff for volunteering to lend a hand.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune- Democrat.
