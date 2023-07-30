The Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency is reminding students who are submitting a Free Application for Federal Student Aid that forms are due by Tuesday to qualify for a Pennsylvania State Grant Award.
This applies to those planning to enroll in a community college, two-year program, designated state open-admission institution, business, trade or technical school or hospital school of nursing.
In order to determine eligibility for a state grant, applicants must complete the 2023-24 FAFSA, which can be found at pheaa.org/fafsa or studentaid.gov.
Anyone who misses the deadline is still encouraged to apply and late applicants will be reviewed for the federal student aid programs and possible state grant options.
Additionally, first-time applicants must submit a state grant form as well and if the FAFSA is filled out online individuals will be automatically redirected to that document.
More information can be found on the PHEAA social media accounts and by visiting YouTube.com/PHEAAstudentAid.
