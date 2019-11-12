LORETTO – Hundreds of local elementary school students heard from numerous individuals with different career paths, all with the emphasis on the importance of lifelong learning.
Students in third through eight grade from Holy Name Catholic School, Cambria Heights, Forest Hills, Glendale, St. Michael’s Catholic School, and Cambria County Christian School and the Cambria County Association of the Blind attended the fourth annual Education Day at St. Francis University Tuesday morning.
Prior to attending the women’s basketball game against Seton Hill as VIPs, students who attended were able to learn about different occupations and the education required for those jobs, including physical therapy, teaching, coaching and reporting.
“You can branch out, but it all starts with education,” said Tricia McFadden, assistant professor of marketing and faculty athletics representative with St. Francis.
Susan Robinson, the university’s director of athletics, said Education Day is beneficial for student athletes and the local elementary students who attend.
“We hope that we can be good role models to them,” Robinson said, all while exposing elementary students to a college campus and the idea of higher education.
Rob Krimmel shared that he changed his major three times while he was playing basketball and seeking a bachelor’s degree at St. Francis University. Eventually, an interest in history inspired him to study education with a concentration in history and pre-law.
Now, Krimmel is the university’s head men’s basketball coach, a role that he says allows him to teach his team about life, working together, handling mistakes and being a good person.
“I look at myself as a teacher, my classroom is the basketball court,” he said.
WTAJ-TV morning reporter Morgan Koziar told students that she moved frequently growing up in a military family and pursued journalism based on an interest she developed at a young age.
“Not everything just falls in your lap and happens,” she said. “You have to work hard for things.”
Jess Plue of Fox 8 News also encouraged students to follow their dreams, but also find opportunities to get out of their comfort zones.
“It’s all about learning, it’s all about rolling with it, it’s all about adventure,” she said.
Heather Mack’s educational path eventually brought her to a project that she never imagined she’d work on.
Mack, assistant director of clinical education and clinical assistant director for St. Francis’ physical therapy department, started her career as an athletic trainer before she eventually completed her doctorate.
With an interest in working with children who may have disabilities, issues with bones or muscles and injuries, Mack has now worked to adapt battery-powered vehicles for children with those obstacles, including hand controls and more supportive seating.
Soon, Mack and her students will visit with the Philadelphia Eagles to build several of these vehicles for patients at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
“It’s amazing the places you can go, even as a physical therapist,” she said.
From a young age, Kelly Rhodes said she wanted to be a teacher, but that dream shifted as she earned her bachelor’s degree, followed by her master’s degree and a doctorate.
Now, as an associate professor of communications and chair of the communications and criminal justice department at St. Francis, Rhodes told students that her role allows her to teach, but also advise students and serve as a mentor for members of the women’s basketball team.
“You’re going to learn all through your life,” she said. “There’s always going to be something new you’re learning. The more that you learn, the more choices you have.”
