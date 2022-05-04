JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Skyanna Yocum-Natta attended two of five recent career and college readiness workshops at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College and has been impressed with the content.
She was one of 12 Greater Johnstown High School students who participated in the monthly pilot program of classes, presented by the college, PA CareerLink and Johnstown Area Regional Industries (JARI), that began in January and ended in May.
“I loved that he has everyone individually answer questions,” Yocum-Natta said of instructor Dane Lamont.
The college English professor devised the program after experiencing frustration with low attendance in one of his classes.
When discussing the matter with colleagues, he was informed that many students don’t know how to communicate with instructors, manage their classes or adjust to the new atmosphere.
That conversation grew into the idea for a high school preparatory class, and Lamont was invited to teach it – he’s taught similar lectures in the past.
The educator said he was glad to be involved.
“We thought it would be good to get kids prepared for the next step,” Penn Highlands Workforce Education Manager Julie Davis said.
Greater Johnstown was chosen for the first program because of a prior relationship with the groups organizing it.
Lamont said he’s been impressed with the students’ participation.
“They are an incredibly engaged group,” Lamont said.
Each workshop focused on various aspects of either college or workforce preparation.
That varied from examining college culture, resume writing skills and mock interviews to the benefits of attending secondary education and understanding high-priority occupations.
Lamont said he typically starts with a worksheet for the students to share their thoughts, and he has a small set of topics to touch on during the workshops, but he also cultivated free-form dialogue.
On Wednesday, he focused on the benefits of effective communication.
He told the class a main focus was learning not to take things personally.
Yocum-Natta said the environment is more comfortable than high school and she appreciates the laid-back atmosphere.
Jody Trotz, Greater Johnstown college and career counselor, said she didn’t know what to expect from the workshops, but the experience has been great.
“They’re getting something out of it no matter what field they go to,” she said.
She described Lamont’s lessons as real-life experiences and stated that it’s hard to summarize how much beneficial information he’s covered.
“But it always related to them,” Trotz said.
The workshops have done so well that Penn Highlands is expanding the classes into a five-week summer camp.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.