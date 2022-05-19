JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The work of budding student artists is being showcased in an area exhibition.
The “Greater Johnstown Young Artists Exhibit” is on display through Friday in the Goldhaber-Fend Fine Arts Gallery at Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
The annual showcase, sponsored by the arts center and Allied Artists of Johnstown, features artworks from sixth- through 12th-graders in Cambria County schools.
Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center, said the exhibition is something everyone in the community looks forward to.
"There have been so many generations of emerging artists that have participated in this exhibition and then have gone on to commit their lives to the arts," she said. It is so special to think that someday the next renowned artists of the world could have displayed their early work in our 'Greater Johnstown Young Artists Exhibit.'"
Participating schools include Bishop McCort Catholic High School, Blacklick Valley Junior/Senior High School, Cambria Heights Middle School, Central Cambria High School, Conemaugh Valley High School, Divine Mercy Catholic Academy, Forest Hills Junior/Senior High School, Greater Johnstown High School, Northern Cambria High School, Portage Area Elementary School, Portage Area Junior/Senior High School, Richland High School and Westmont Hilltop Elementary School.
Art teachers at the participating schools selected the student works to be entered in the exhibit.
“This is my first year helping coordinate the 'Greater Johnstown Young Artist Exhibition,' and overall it’s been a really heartwarming experience," said Rachel Turco, the arts center's outreach and exhibition coordinator. "Seeing the kids taking photos with their art, proudly smiling and showing their families is one of the reasons I love this exhibit. Exhibits like this are extremely important in the development of kids creativity and will, hopefully, encourage them to pursue a career in the arts.”
Artworks were judged in three divisions – sixth through eighth grades, ninth and 10th grades, and 11th and 12th grades.
Winners received achievement and merit awards, plus ribbons and cash prizes.
Exhibition winners include:
Achievement awards for juniors and seniors were presented to Jay Grata, Central Cambria; Caleb Miller, Richland; Ella Anderson, Central Cambria; Andie McCullough, Central Cambria; Camryn Lorence, Richland; and Hisham Dubas, Richland.
Freshmen and sophomore achievement award honorees are Ariana Skebeck, Conemaugh Valley; Brookelyn Davis, Central Cambria; Rylee Tomko, Portage; Jack Lorence, Richland; Leira Bertolasio, First Hills; and Caden Croft, Central Cambria.
Achievement awards for sixth- through eighth-graders went to Marjwok Ojha, Central Cambria; Emma Lepley, Blacklick Valley; Sara Rose Halerz, Portage; Thor Koban, Portage; Faith Long, Central Cambria; and Adella Monborne, Central Cambria.
Merit award for junior and seniors were presented to Julia Papcun, Portage; Hetvi Patel, Richland; and Madison Rebar, Forest Hills.
Freshmen and sophomore merit awards were handed out to Jordan Bilak, Portage; Haroon Cosby, Greater Johnstown; and Ava Wenderoth, Richland.
Merit award for sixth- through eighth-graders went to Alayna Anderson, Divine Mercy; Morgan Lidwell, Cambria Heights; and Elena Eckenrode, Cambria Heights.
Hannah Bair, the arts center's education director, said the long-standing tradition of exhibiting work from young artists is a wonderful way to embrace not only aspiring artists, but also to encourage the growth of the local artist community.
"To get to facilitate and honor those students that wish to enrich the lives of others and their community through their art is such a joy," she said. "I cannot wait to see what the young artists of 2022 have to offer."
There is no admission fee.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
For more information, call 814-255-6515 or visit www.caccc.org.
