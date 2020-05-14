Students at All Saints Catholic School in Cresson brought history to life with a little help from technology.
Prior to the coronavirus closing schools, third-grade students were working on a biography project for their social studies class, where they had to pick a famous person in history and create a presentation based on research they conducted.
“I saw the idea of doing a living wax museum, where they dress up as their characters and give a speech on research,” said Kaitlyn Hoyer, third-grade teacher at All Saints Catholic School. “They were all about it and so were their parents in creating the costumes.”
She said she compiled a list of men and women for students that could be used for their project, but they were free to select a person who had a background of interest or even family ancestry.
“I let them decide who would be a good fit for them and nobody picked somebody that someone else did, so it really worked out,” Hoyer said.
Some of the people chosen included Betsy Ross, Leonardo da Vinci, Helen Keller and George Washington.
Students put in three months of research in preparation for a presentation that was to be given to the school family.
Hoyer said they were excited to dress up as their famous people and show off their work.
“The day we were closed was the day we had our scheduled wax museum,” she said.
“I had a lot of emails and messages from concerned parents because their children were so upset at not being able to do this.”
That’s when she decided to make the wax museum virtual.
“I had them send me recordings of their speeches in costumes,” Hoyer said. “I told them it didn’t have to be as elaborate as we had planned, but they all really were.”
After receiving the videos, she created a website highlighting each of her 11 students’ work.
“Everyone really pulled together to make this happen,” Hoyer said.
She said her goal with the wax museum was to make it an engaging learning experience for students, and because of its positive response the project will be incorporated into curriculum moving forward.
“I hope they learn that history and learning about others can be fun,” Hoyer said.
To view the virtual wax museum, visit sites.google.com/view/ascslivingwaxmuseum/home.
