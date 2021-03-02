SIDMAN – Tammy Bechota, a second-grade teacher at Forest Hills Elementary School, knows that her students will rarely turn down a chance to welcome a visitor to her classroom.
When the classroom receives a visitor who is equally as thrilled, it makes for a rousing time.
“They get very excited to have guests,” Bechota said. “It makes them feel important, and they love to hear that what they have to do every day at school is truly important.”
Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky read a pair of books to the students in Bechota’s classroom on Tuesday as a part of Read Across America, a day to promote and celebrate reading while honoring the birthday of Dr. Seuss, who was born Theodor Seuss Geisel in Springfield, Massachusetts, on March 2, 1904.
Chernisky’s selections were “I Am Not Going To Get Up Today” by Dr. Seuss and “Maxwell, the Raindrop Who Wouldn’t Fall” written by Joseph Moore, a Johnstown resident, and illustrated by Forest Hills graduate Jaclyn Donnelly.
Bechota’s classroom is a regular stop for Chernisky, who has been participating in Read Across America stops for over two decades.
“I would say he’s been coming here for about four or five years, sharing his stories with us,” Bechota said, “and the kids really enjoy the books that he brings to read.”
It was one of two in-person visits that Chernisky made on Tuesday in recognition of Read Across America, with a stop earlier in the day at Cambria Heights Elementary School. He will appear in two more classrooms this week via Zoom, with a reading for students at Pressley Ridge Day School in Richland Township on Wednesday and one for kindergarten students at Cambria Elementary on Friday.
A chance to share his love of reading is one that Chernisky won’t turn down.
“It’s a way to connect with students and be positive and promote reading,” Chernisky said, “and it started with my daughters, Taylor and Megan, reading to them and getting them engaged. I started reading to my daughters from
Day 1.”
Chernisky added: “A lot of times with students, the same people read to them. It’s nice to have somebody different read to them and talk to them and hearing some stuff in a positive way from somebody else once in a while.”
The day, usually a celebration of Seuss’ legacy, was also one to raise discussion as it was announced on Tuesday by the business that preserves and protects the author’s legacy that six of his books will stop being published because of racist and insensitive imagery. The books in question are “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” “If I Ran the Zoo,” “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!,” “Scrambled Eggs Super!,” and “The Cat’s Quizzer.”
“These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,” Dr. Seuss Enterprises told The Associated Press in a statement that coincided with the late author and illustrator’s birthday. "Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ catalog represents and supports all communities and families."
The AP reported that the company made the decision to cease publication and sales of the books this past year after months of discussion.
“Dr. Seuss Enterprises listened and took feedback from our audiences including teachers, academics and specialists in the field as part of our review process. We then worked with a panel of experts, including educators, to review our catalog of titles,” it said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.