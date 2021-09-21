SOMERSET, Pa. – Organizers behind Somerset County’s annual Red Ribbon Week are adapting their annual anti-drug contest to appeal to the YouTube generation.
Through Somerset County Drug-Free Communities, a digital video contest is being added for fourth-grade through 12th-grade students across the county.
“We’re just trying to keep up with the times – something (students) are good at,” said Rebecca Mull, community program coordinator for UPMC Western Behavioral Health at Twin Lakes Center, noting that digital video creation is almost “second-nature” for many students today.
Students from grades 4 through 12 will be challenged to create a 30-second video that illustrates this year’s “Drug-Free Looks Like Me” theme.
Red Ribbon Week is the nation’s largest and longest-running drug prevention and awareness program in schools, delivering a different “drug-free” message to youth each year through programs, contests and special events, according to Mull.
The annual poster contest, a Red Ribbon Week tradition for kindergartners through 12th graders, will continue this year as well, she said. Winners in both contests will be chosen from three different age groups.
The contests aren’t the only events planned as part of the anti-drug campaign, though. On Oct. 9, a Red Ribbon Week event is planned at Somerset Area High School’s athletic complex from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. The free event will feature food, games and live entertainment, Mull said.
A 5K walk will also be held earlier that morning at the high school’s athletic complex.
