Two local FIRST Tech Challenge robotics teams have made their way to the state championships in March.
The Robotic Doges and the Central Cambria Digital Devils secured two of the four spots in January when they competed in a tournament against 23 other teams from Pittsburgh and across Pennsylvania.
“It was an exciting day for both teams,” said Robotic Doges coach Michele Lamkin, whose team earned its spot in the championships by being awarded the Inspire Award and the Think Award. The group was a Connect Award finalist, as well.
Central Cambria’s team placed by taking first place in the finals matches.
Lamkin said she was extremely proud of her students, especially because this year’s team is made up of a mix of veterans and rookies. She commended them for staying calm under pressure and performing “remarkably well in qualifying matches, advancing to playoffs” and missing the finals by just one point.
The two teams will meet up again at the state championship on March 4, where they’ll compete against 36 of the top teams in Pennsylvania. Those who succeed will earn three slots to the FIRST World Championship.
“We can’t wait to see how much these students refine their skills through future events,” Lamkin said.
