Applications are being accepted for at least $625,000 in student loan repayment funds for primary care doctors and providers, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday.
The state’s Primary Care Loan Repayment Program provides funding to recruit and retain primary care providers working in areas where there are shortages of health care practitioners.
“The loan repayment is critical to recruit and retain providers in areas with the greatest need for health-care services in our state,” Wolf said.
“I’m pleased to be able to make funding available for those professionals committed to serving where they are needed most.”
Conemaugh Health System’s St. Benedict and Cresson primary care facilities are among approved primary care practice sites listed by the Department of Health. Those receiving the loan repayments are required to provide two years of service at an approved site.
“This helps in very competitive environment for recruitment to those undeserved areas,” said Holly Rigby, Conemaugh’s director of primary care.
Many longtime family doctors are ready for retirement and there are fewer new physicians choosing a primary care specialty, she said.
“Primary care recruitment is tough all over because there’s a shortage,” Rigby said. “We are competing with everyone across the nation for primary care physicians.”
The system currently has about five vacancies in primary care, she said.
The state’s loan repayment is a valuable tool for recruiting.
“We have used it in the past,” Rigby said.
“What we hope is that it gets them into rural environment. Often, they find the like it and choose to stay on.”
Eligible primary care practitioners include physicians, psychiatrists, general dentists, physician assistants, certified registered nurse practitioners, certified nurse midwives, dental hygienists, psychologists, licensed clinical social workers, licensed professional counselors and marriage and family therapists.
“Regularly seeing a health-care provider is one of the most important steps a person can take to improve their health,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.
“This funding helps us ensure that those living in underserved areas have access to primary medical, dental and behavioral health care services. We want to make sure that all Pennsylvanians have the ability to regularly be treated at a location that is convenient to them.”
