Mike Zahurak made his birthday all about animals.
The sixth-grader at Ferndale Area Elementary School celebrated his 12th birthday Oct. 23 and asked that in lieu of gifts, donations be made to the Humane Society of Cambria County.
But this isn’t the first time he’s requested donations.
The Brownstown resident has been making the same request for six years starting with his 7th birthday, and it all began when the family adopted a dog from the humane society.
“I saw all the dogs there and I liked them all, and I just wanted to help them somehow because I couldn’t take them all,” Zahurak said. “I ended up doing donations for them.”
He said he never really wanted any gifts or felt that he needed anything, so instead the money spent on presents should go to a good cause.
“It makes me feel good to do this, and this is something good for the dogs and cats,” Zahurak said.
His plan is to continue asking for donations for his birthday for the foreseeable future.
“I know I’m helping them out and I’m happy to do this,” Zahurak said
On Oct. 23, Zahurak delivered donations to the humane society that included bags of dog and cat food, cat litter, dog and cat treats, toys, blankets, bleach, paper towels and laundry detergent.
Jessica Vamos, executive director of the Humane Society of Cambria County, said receiving the donations from Zahurak is appreciated.
“This is something he continuously does year after year, and it shows that this is a kid who understands the worth of giving back,” she said. “This is such an act of selflessness to want to give items to the humane society rather than receive gifts for his birthday. It means a lot to us.”
Vamos said the humane society receives no funding from state or local agencies, and relies solely on community donations.
“They are the people who keep us going and operating and allow us to continue to provide life-saving efforts for the animals of Cambria County,” she said.
Carly Zahurak said it was a shock to her and her husband, D.J., that their son didn’t want any presents for his birthday.
“When he first told us when he was turning 7, we didn’t think it was something he was going to do every year because he’s giving up gifts,” she said.
“We check with him every year to see if he still wants to do it and he does. I don’t see him changing the want to donate.”
Carly Zahurak said they’re proud of Mike’s decision to help the animals for the past six years.
“Giving back is not as hard as you might think, and he has not regretted giving up his birthday gifts,” she said.
“He’s actually inspired some of his friends who have done the same thing for their birthdays after seeing him do this for a few years.”
