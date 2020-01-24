Stuck ducks

MADEY[mdash] Marianne B., 86, Berlin, died Jan. 24, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center, Johnstown. Born Jan. 26, 1933 in Sonman, daughter of John Sr. and Esther (Gall) Zaher. Preceded in death by parents, husband Frank, granddaughter Megan Rose Smith, brothers: James, Stephen, Joseph, Frank, Jo…
STRAW[mdash] George Edward "Ed", 87, of Ebensburg, passed away peacefully January 24, 2020 at Cambria Care Center. Born June 7, 1932 in Colver, son of the late George Elden and Gertrude M. (Cameron) Straw. Preceded in death by wife, Mary Ann (Toth) Straw; son Rande, and brothers Jack and Les…
GEISER[mdash] Daunice L., 78, Westwood, died January 23, 2020, at the Allegheny Lutheran Home. She was born December 10, 1941, Johnstown, daughter of the late Michael Cornelius and Leora Sarah (Shaffer) Bowers, she was also preceded in death by her loving husband Paul E. Geiser in 2009, and …
