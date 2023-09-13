JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Workers involved in rehabilitating the Downtown Intermodal Transit Center and parking garage in downtown Johnstown discovered a severely rusted beam that has led CamTran to temporarily remove its operations from the center, officials said.
Johnstown City Manager Ethan Imhoff said that crews were working on the ceiling of the bus passageway at the transit center because some of the concrete above it had crumbled.
“As they were doing that, they uncovered a beam that supports a cheek wall that was rusted,” Imhoff said.
It seems that water was getting in through the wall, located along Locust Street, causing the beam to rust. City engineers and architects were examining the damage on Wednesday to identify the best course of action, Imhoff said.
“It’s likely we will have to replace the beam or shore it up some other way,” he said. “I’m not an engineer.”
Imhoff said that he and the experts are confident that the damage can be repaired and will not require demolishing the Main Street garage.
“That’s not part of this conversation,” Imhoff said.
In the meantime, CamTran has temporarily relocated all bus transfer operations to the block of Locust Street between Franklin and Clinton streets downtown. Passengers will board and disembark buses along the sidewalk on the Post Office side of Locust Street, the transit authority announced in a press release.
There will be no public access to the transit center, including the Bus Stop Shop and the city’s public restrooms.
“We recognize that this unexpected closure will be an inconvenience to our valued customers, and we apologize for this disruption,” CamTran Executive Director Rose M. Lucey-Noll said. “CamTran is committed to the safety of our customers and employees; as a result, we are taking this action to ensure their safety.”
Staff will be available throughout the day to assist passengers in finding their buses’ loading spots along Locust Street.
Because the damaged area is not close to the other businesses in the structure – Primo’s Pizza, 126 Clinton St., and Escape Rooms Johnstown, 130 Clinton St. – those businesses are allowed to continue operating, Imhoff said.
