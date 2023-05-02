PORTAGE, Pa. – A rumor about a gentlemen’s club with nude dancers coming to downtown Portage brought about two dozen people to the borough council meeting Monday.
The Rev. Arthur Black, pastor of both United Methodist churches in the borough, acted as spokesman for the group opposed to a club. He said a Portage business owner told him of the plans for a building currently under renovation on Main Street.
“I heard a rumor and I contacted the other pastors,” Black said. “I said this is what I’ve heard.”
The clergy members rallied their congregations, encouraging members to fill out borough complaint forms saying they oppose a club opening in town.
“We don’t want this in our town, period,” Black said during the meeting.
Later, Black said the reputation of the borough would be at stake.
“How would we like to be known as the town with a strip joint on Main Street next to a pizza joint?” he said
Mayor Robert Fox told the group the borough has an ordinance banning any live performance with nudity.
“The borough can’t take any action until there’s an ordinance violation,” Fox said, adding that he guarantees council, through the borough’s police and solicitor, “will do anything in our power” to prevent a nude-dance venue from operating.
The rumor focuses on renovations underway at the business in the 600 block of Main Street. The work is being done for Gary Vaughn, who attended Monday’s council meeting with his attorney, Matthew R. Zatko, of Somerset.
Vaughn is known in Portage after operating Gary’s Steals and Deals pawnshop for several years at another Main Street location, along with stores in Nanty Glo and Somerset.
Vaughn was arrested and sentenced in 2012 to six years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Authorities said he was using the stores to buy stolen merchandise, which he then sold in the stores and online.
Zatko told council their plans for the property have not been finalized.
“At his point there has been no decision made what he’s going to do with the property,” Zatko said after the meeting. “We are certainly aware of the existence of ordinances in Portage, and those ordinances will be taken into consideration.”
Zatko told several members of the opposition group he visited the building earlier Monday.
“It looks a million times better than it used to,” he said.
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
