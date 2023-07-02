JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Death investigations are a daily part of the workload in the Cambria County Coroner’s Office – including an unfortunate mix of fatalities caused by drug overdoses, health crises, acts of violence, vehicle accidents and suicides.
The past few weeks have been especially heart-wrenching, Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.
That period has included a “senseless” homicide, the drowning of a 11-year-old boy in the Stonycreek River in Johnstown, and a Cambria Township plane crash that required several days of complex work gathering evidence at the scene.
“Our job isn’t easy, by any means,” Lees said, his voice cracking with emotion in an interview on Friday. “I’ve delivered thousands of death notifications to families in my career, but the next one is always just like the first one ... because there’s nothing worse than walking up to someone’s door to tell them someone they love has just been killed.”
That is a task that Lees said he and his staff take seriously – as part of a job that also includes determining the cause and manner of a person’s passing. Whether it’s meeting with a grieving family mourning the loss of a child, or delivering news that a fellow first responder has died, there are times when the task can be personally painful.
“Can it take a toll? You’re damn right it can,” Lees said.
“We’re human, too,” he said.
Still, the veteran coroner said that he and his staff have been uplifted by an outpouring of calls and words of encouragement and support in recent weeks from colleagues, fellow first responders and the general public – something that isn’t typically common.
He said he’s been approached at the grocery store, the gas pump and other public places by local residents.
He and his staffers are the ones accustomed to reaching out to console others, he added.
“Our job isn’t for everyone,” Lees said. “The public doesn’t see a lot of the difficult things we have to do behind the scenes – like gathering evidence at a horrific accident (site) to try to identify someone. You can kind of sometimes lose perspective ... and think people may not notice.
“But to hear the kind words and comfort we’ve received from all walks of life in our community these past few weeks, it’s overwhelming, and I appreciate it from the bottom of my heart.”
Lees credited his small staff with a tireless commitment, regardless of the circumstances.
Chief Deputy Joe Hribar and deputies Ira Hart and Michael Brewer work full-time for the office.
Lees also has six per-diem, or “when available,” deputies, but he won enough support – in a 3-2 vote – from the county’s salary board earlier this month to replace the per-diem positions with a fourth full-time employee.
“My deputies are the backbone of my office,” he said.
“We’re working in trying times,” and the difficult cases “just haven’t stopped,” he said, adding, “I wouldn’t be able to do it without them.”
