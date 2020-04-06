Jeff Delisa Westmont bagpipes

Jeff Delisa, of Westmont, strolls down the median on Luzerne Street in the borough Monday, April 6, 2020, playing his bagpipes for residents cooped up by the state’s stay-at-home order. The idea was proposed by his friend, Jessica Satava, Johnstown Symphony Orchestra executive director.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

John Rucosky is a photographer for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5055. Follow him on Twitter @JohnRucosky.

