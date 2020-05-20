EBENSBURG – A street-repaving project in the village of Colver wrapped up on Wednesday afternoon, Cambria Township officials said.
A total of approximately 3,300 tons of asphalt was put down on Reese Avenue and First, Second, Third, Sixth, Seventh, Eighth, Ninth and 10th streets at a cost of approximately $245,000, Supervisor Tim Bracken said at Wednesday evening’s meeting of the township’s Board of Supervisors.
Bracken said the project scope represented four years’ worth of repaving work. The streets that were repaved had been in “pretty rough” condition, he said when the contract for the project was announced in March.
Bracken and his fellow supervisors, Jim Melnyk and Tom Merryweather, offered thanks to Renee Daly, executive director of the Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County, for working to secure the Community Development Block Grant funding that paid for the project.
“We’ve really got to give Renee Daly a great big thank you,” Bracken said. “She busted her rear end and everything, and we got this four years’ worth of back money. … On behalf of all of us here on the board, we’d like to thank her for the work she did on that, getting that all done.”
The contractor for the project was Grannas Bros. Stone & Asphalt Co. Inc., of Hollidaysburg.
