Streambank erosion near Ghost Town Trail continues

EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority is once again dealing with streambank erosion and washouts from Blacklick Creek near the Ghost Town Trail.
Executive Director Cliff Kitner informed the authority’s board Friday of another area where washouts are occuring along Blacklick Creek.
According to Kitner, the Conservation District was at the site, and the fix is estimated to cost approximately $30,000 to $50,000. He added that he reached out to see if there were grant funds available for the fix.
The erosion is occurring on a portion about a mile from Nanty Glo heading toward Ebensburg.
“So what's going on is the streams coming down and hitting that bank and undercutting it and then when we get a little bit of rain, the water comes down on the trail and then washes the streambank away,” Kitner said.
Maintenance Specialist Bruce Eash said that the problem has been occurring for about a year.
Kitner said that the project is smaller in scale than a washout fixed last month but still needed to be addressed.
Last month, a two-mile stretch of the Rexis Branch from Red Mill Road to the U.S. Route 422 underpass, which had been closed since Feb. 22 due to erosion of the streambank, had been repaired through an agreement with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
The repairs were funded by $100,000 from PennDOT District 12.
Kitner previously said that resurfacing was anticipated due to equipment being brought onto the trail to repair the streambank.
