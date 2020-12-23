A Somerset County woman faces homicide charges, accused of giving her 4-month old child a lethal dose of Benadryl and a cocktail of other medications in October.
Chauntel Gindlesperger, of Stoystown, was warned by family about giving the medication but did so anyway, giving a dosage of the over-the counter antihistamine so strong "that adults shouldn't take it," according to Somerset County District Attorney Jeff Thomas.
He said the woman, who was living in Paint Township at the time, offered "inconsistent" reasons for her move, including that the child was restless.
Online court records indicate the death occurred on Gindlesperger's 29th birthday.
Thomas said the child's death was ruled a homicide due to cardiac respiratory arrest caused by the medications.
Gindlesperger was lodged in Somerset County Jail on Tuesday with no bail set because of the homicide charge.
A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 4, online court records show.
