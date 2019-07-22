SOMERSET – A Stoystown man pleaded guilty in Somerset County court on Monday to an assault charge stemming from an October 2018 attack that sent a woman to the emergency room, authorities said.
Jeffrey Allen Moore II, 36, of the 100 block of Two Mile Run Road, pleaded guilty before President Judge D. Gregory Geary to simple assault and harassment.
A charge of aggravated assault was withdrawn as part of a plea deal.
Somerset Borough police said they were called to a domestic dispute on Oct. 10 at an apartment in the 800 block of East Main Street.
Moore allegedly assaulted the 34-year-old woman, smashing her head into the wall and punching her in the face. Police said they found Moore at a nearby Sheetz store.
An EMS unit transported the woman to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown after they found her semiconscious in the apartment.
