SOMERSET – A Stoystown man pleaded guilty in Somerset County court on Tuesday, accused of attacking a man with the machete.
Shannon Nicholas Spory, 20, pleaded guilty to burglary with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault, stemming from the April 13 attack.
According to a criminal complaint filed by state police in Somerset, Spory told them that he entered his co-worker’s Friedens home through an unlocked door at around 5 a.m. and stood next to the sleeping man’s bed, holding the machete above his head and poised to strike.
After about two minutes of contemplation, Spory allegedly said, he “decided that he wanted to follow through on his plan to kill” his co-worker and brought the machete down on the man’s head.
The man woke up and fought back, and Spory stabbed him several more times, the complaint said. He allegedly put the man in a headlock as they struggled for control of the machete, then punched him with a close fist.
Sporty said he “grabbed the machete’s blade with his left hand and the handle with his right hand” and attempted to stab his co-worker again, but only managed to slice his left hand wide open, the complaint said. At that point, Spory said, he realized that “he was not going to getaway with his plan since he was becoming progressively tired,” the complaint said.
Spory then dropped the machete on the floor, laid down on his stomach and told the co-worker to call an ambulance and the police.
Spory told police that he was jealous because his ex-girlfriend had a relationship with the victim.
