A Stoystown man pleaded guilty in Somerset County court on Thursday in connection with an October 2019 assault of a 14-year-old girl, authorities said.
Christian Clair Miller, 19, of the 600 block of Brownstown Hill, pleaded guilty before President Judge D. Gregory Geary to one count each of corruption on minors and indecent assault.
According to a criminal complaint, state police in Somerset said Miller enticed the girl into a relationship in exchange for use of electronic devices and items that he bought for her.
Miller told troopers that he was sorry and that he understood the acts were inappropriate, the complaint said.
Charges were filed against Miller after a forensic interview was conducted with the girl at the Somerset County Child Advocacy Center.
Judge Geary set sentencing for Nov. 16.
