A Somerset County man has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to violating federal child pornography and firearms laws, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Wednesday.
William M. Jones, 51, formerly of the 1200 block of Old Lincoln Highway, Stoystown, also was ordered by U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson to spend 10 years under supervision after his eventual release from prison, according to a press release issued by Brady’s office.
Brady’s office said that Jones possessed pictures and videos on Sept. 18, 2019, that “were produced using prepubescent minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.”
Jones was also found on that date in possession of a firearm and ammunition, according to Brady’s office. He had been convicted in the state of Indiana in 2003 of child molestation, a crime punishable by a prison sentence exceeding a year; federal law prohibits anyone who has been convicted of such a crime from possessing firearms.
He was indicted on Nov. 12, 2019, and pleaded guilty in March.
