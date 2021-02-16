A Stoystown area man has died from injuries sustained last week in an all-terrain vehicle accident in Quemahoning Township, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.
Robert D. Sell, 28, was riding his Polaris ATV near his home Saturday when he exited a grassy area and struck a set of railroad tracks, Lees said.
The impact caused Sell to be ejected from his ATV, which overturned on impact, he said.
Sell was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown for treatment, but died in the intensive care unit at 2:30 p.m. Monday.
Lees said Sell's head injury caused his death.
The Stoystown man wasn't wearing a helmet when he crashed, he added.
Lees said the death has been ruled accidental.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.