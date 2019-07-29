Farm tractors from the 1920s through the 1960s will be on display during a festival dedicated to the hardworking machines.
The 19th annual Antique Tractor Festival, sponsored by Stoystown Lions Club in conjunction with Laurel Highlands Antique Power Club, will be held Thursday through Sunday at Stoystown Lions Park, one-half mile east of Stoystown on Route 30, and it’ll include stationary engines, lawn and garden and lesser known classics.
Seth Kaufman, festival organizer, said the event typically has between 250 to 300 vintage tractors on display each year.
“A lot of people like to come to watch the tractor pulls, and we have them each day in different variations,” he said. “People who have used these tractors in the past like to see them still see them being used.”
Kaufman said tractor enthusiasts from across Pennsylvania and surrounding states make their way to the festival annually.
“It’s getting bigger each year; we have people coming from Delaware, Ohio and Florida,” he said.
At 4:30 p.m. Thursday, a tractor parade will kick off festivities, followed at 6 p.m. with dead weight pulls.
Friday’s schedule includes tractor rides at noon, dead weight pulls at 6 p.m. and garden tractor pulls starting at 7 p.m.
Musical entertainment will be provided at 6 p.m. by Somerset County Community Band, which will entertain crowds.
On Saturday, tractor parades will be held at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., with dead weight pulls to start at 1 p.m. and the antique western pulls beginning at 6 p.m.
The festival will conclude Sunday with a community church service at 10:30 a.m., a tractor parade at noon, “Roof Garden Tractor Buddies” square dancing tractors at 1:30 p.m. and a children’s pedal pull at 1:30 p.m.
The event also will feature a variety of demonstrations, a flea market and Chinese auction.
Plenty of food will be available each day, all prepared by Lions Club members.
Breakfast will be served from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Hamburgers, hot dogs, hot sausage sandwiches, ice cream and soft drinks will be available at 11 a.m.
A roast beef sandwich dinner will be offered at 5:30 p.m. Friday, a ham dinner at 4 p.m. Saturday and the Lions’ well-known barbecue chicken dinner will be served at noon Sunday.
Camping spaces, no electric, will be available Wednesday through Saturday on a first come, first serve basis.
The festival is the main fundraiser for the Stoystown Lions Club and money raised is used for community projects.
There is no admission fee.
For more information, call 814-341-9593 or visit visit www.facebook.com/stoystownlions.
