A Stoystown-area man pleaded guilty in federal court in Johnstown to charges of violating child pornography and firearms laws, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Wednesday.
William M. Jones, 51, of the 1200 block of Old Lincoln Highway, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson to the indictment.
Brady’s office said Jones “knowingly possessed pictures and videos in individual computer graphic files which were produced using prepubescent minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.”
In addition, Jones was found on Sept. 18 in possession of a firearm and ammunition, according to Brady’s office, which said that he was convicted in 2003 in Howard County, Indiana, of child molestation, a crime punishable by imprisonment for more than one year; federal law prohibits people who have been convicted of such crimes from possessing firearms.
Gibson scheduled Jones’ sentencing for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 12.
The law provides for a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $500,000 fine; the actual sentence imposed will be based on the seriousness of the offenses and Jones’ prior criminal history.
