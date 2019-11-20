A Stoystown-area man on Nov. 12 was indicted by a federal grand jury in Johnstown on charges of violating child pornography and firearms laws, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady said Wednesday.
William M. Jones, 50, of the 1200 block of Old Lincoln Highway, on or about Feb. 6, 2017, “received images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct,” according to the indictment presented to the court.
The indictment further alleges that, “on another occasion, Jones knowingly possessed pictures and videos in individual computer graphic files which were produced using prepubescent minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct,” according to a press release issued by Brady’s office.
In addition, Jones on Sept. 18 was found in possession of a firearm and ammunition, according to the indictment. Brady’s office said that Jones in 2003 was convicted in Howard County, Indiana, of child molestation, which is a crime punishable by imprisonment for more than one year; federal law prohibits people who have been convicted of such crimes from possessing firearms.
Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation leading to the indictment in this case, which is being prosecuted on the government’s behalf by Assistant U.S. Attorney Arnold P. Bernard Jr. The case was brought as part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood initiative.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.