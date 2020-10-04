A new chapter in the story of Johnstown has been added to an area exhibit.
The permanent exhibition at the Heritage Discovery Center, “America: Through Immigrant Eyes” has received an addition that tells the story of later migrants: Blacks from the South who came to Johnstown from 1916-1930.
“ ‘America: Through Immigrant Eyes’ covers the period from 1880 to about 1914, when Southern and Eastern European immigrants moved here in droves to escape economic pressure and religious persecution,” said Richard Burkert, president and CEO of Johnstown Area Heritage Association. “We’re delighted to unveil an addition that extends the timeline to the period of 1916-1930, when African Americans first came to the Johnstown region in large numbers.”
Like earlier immigrants to Johnstown, Blacks were drawn by job opportunities afforded by the growing steel industry.
The panel recalls the national event, the Great Migration, which is the 1916-70 period in which more than 6 million Blacks from the South migrated to cities in the Midwest and North, eager to take advantage of industrial jobs while escaping racial persecution and segregation.
From about 1916, the flow of European immigrants to the United States slowed to a trickle due to World War I and II, but the need for workers continued to increase.
In Johnstown, Cambria Steel sent representatives to southern states to recruit Black workers to fill positions.
In 1910, Johnstown’s Black population was 450, but by 1923 it had swelled to nearly 3,000.
The panel features information about the discrimination and prejudice the new arrivals faced.
At the mill, Blacks were offered the least desirable jobs at the lowest pay, and white workers often limited their opportunities for advancement.
Black workers and their families faced discrimination in the Johnstown community as well, including the Rosedale incident of 1923, in which the mayor of Johnstown ordered all Blacks who had lived in town for less than seven years to leave.
The panel is accompanied by historic photos of Johnstown’s Black community.
“We are delighted to be able to add to what we offer at the Heritage Discovery Center, despite the pandemic, and encourage people to come out and see,” Burkert said.
The panel addition was made possible by the Benjamin Bosler Fund and the Debra Mayer Fund at the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
For more information, visit www.jaha.org.
