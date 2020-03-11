WINDBER – A $160,011 project was approved Tuesday to bring relief to two flood-prone Windber neighborhoods.
East Taylor-based James Excavating will get to work this spring adding new, larger stormwater catch basins and 815 feet of pipe at 17th Street between Baumgartner and Hillside avenues and the intersection of Jackson Avenue and 29th Street, Borough Manager Jim Furmanchik said.
Both areas have been flooded by stormwater – particularly over the past two years, which have brought steady downpours and record-level totals to the region.
During some response efforts, Windber fire crews handled more than 50 flooding incidents daily – sometimes pumping several feet of water from homeowner’s basements, Fire Chief Robert Haddad told The Tribune-Democrat in November.
Windber Borough officials had its EADS Group engineers study the issue late last year and draw up plans to fix it.
Larger storm line, as large as 24 inches in diameter will be installed in the target areas. Eleven larger concrete catch basins will also be added, Furmanchik said.
“Nothing is going to stop the kind of storm we had in 1977 but we’re convinced this will decrease the amount of storm run-off residents have to deal with in town,” Furmanchik said. “And we’ve worked feverishly with EADS to make sure this project will be in the ground before the summer rainy season hits.”
For James Excavating, the work itself will be weather-dependent however, he acknowledged.
But a pre-construction meeting is being scheduled for later this month to potentially get work underway by the first half of April, he said.
“We’ve worked with them before and we’re delighted they got the contract,” Furmanchik said of the company, whose offer was the lowest of six bids. “Their attention to detail is second to none.”
Because the project is viewed as an emergency issue, Furmanchik said the borough is able to dip into its sewer fund to pay for the project.
Paving plans
Some of Windber’s most well-traveled roads are in line for new surfacing this spring.
Council is seeking bids to complete Stockholm Avenue between 19th and 21st streets, 12th Street between Jefferson and Jackson avenues and 21st Street between Graham and Somerset avenues.
“Those are the busiest streets we have jurisdiction over,” Furmanchik said, noting that 12th and 21st streets serve as Route 56 exits.
Overall, the corridors have been in disrepair over the past few years – and thanks, in part, to a mild winter, borough officials are hopeful the project will get the green light in mid-April.
“We were able to increase the amount of (paving project) spending this year due to the salt savings we’ve had,” Furmanchik said.
The remaining balance will be covered by Windber’s annual Liquid Fuels allocation.
