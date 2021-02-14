A storm moving northeast into the region early Monday is expected to dump a wintry mix through Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
For Johnstown, snow will likely begin falling just before the morning commute Monday, and become steady through the morning before warm air moves into the region later that day, Meteorologist Aaron Tyburski said.
It’s expected that Johnstown will see approximately 3 inches of snow before temperatures climb a bit, and precipitation turns to sleet or freezing rain, he said.
Areas to the north, including Northern Cambria and southern Clearfield County, will likely see a longer period of snow before conditions change Tuesday night – likely 4 inches or more, while areas further north could see 8 inches, the National Weather Service predicts.
Somerset and Bedford counties, meanwhile will likely see less snow – perhaps 2 inches – but that “doesn’t mean the Johnstown area is out of the woods” when it comes to this storm, Tyburski said.
The change-over will likely end up bringing a glaze of ice Monday evening before turning back into snow again early Tuesday.
Because there will be a base of snow at the bottom, it won’t be too hard to shovel driveways and sidewalks. But it’ll still be “a mess” for motorists and plow trucks to deal with, Tyburski said.
The storm is expected to exit the area late Tuesday morning.
Parts of the Midwest, where temperatures plummeted over the weekend, were already seeing heavy snow and ice. In Texas, more than 103,000 people were without power as of 8 p.m.
Highway restrictions
PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced Sunday that “Tier 1” travel restrictions will be in place starting at 6 p.m. Monday on many of western Pennyslvania’s busiest roads.
That includes all of Interstate 79, the turnpike from Breezewood to the Ohio border and Interstate 70 to the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
Tier 1 guidelines prohibit vehicles such as buses, vehicles towing most types of trailers and enclosed cargo delivery trucks until the guideline is lifted.
Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511pa.com and smartphone apps.
