The storm came as expected Saturday, dumping 6-8 inches of snow on the Johnstown region.
Three single-vehicle accidents were reported between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. by Somerset County's 911 center.
Around 1 p.m., a crash was reported at the 200 block of Listie Road, Friedens. One female juvenile was injured in that crash and was transported by Somerset Ambulance for medical treatment. Listie Fire Department, Friedens Fire Department, Somerset Ambulance and state police in Somerset responded.
Around noon, a crash with no injuries was reported at the 4800 block of Menoher Boulevard, Conemaugh Township. The vehicle involved was towed from the scene. Conemaugh Township Fire Department was dispatched.
About an hour before that crash, a single-vehicle accident was reported in the area of the 2300 block of Garrett Shortcut Road in Brothersvalley Township. Garrett Fire Department, Meyersdale Ambulance and Pennsylvania state police were dispatched.
The Cambria County 911 center kept staffing levels up all day Saturday, and Emergency Management Agency staff were on heightened alert status as a late winter storm dumped snow on the region Saturday morning.
There was a report of a small garage collapse in Dunlo, said Cambria County 911 coordinator and Emergency Management Agency Director Art Martynuska.
No one was injured in the collapse, he said.
Aside from that, Martynuska said the storm caused little damage, but the county was prepared for a heavier hit.
"We had contact with our western area PEMA (Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency) office," he said. "PEMA activated the Commonwealth Watch and Warning Center for a while. I haven't received any notification of anything significant happening."
The mid-March storm was the result of a strong cold front having moved into the region with an Arctic air mass settling in behind it.
AccuWeather meteorologist Rob Miller said improved weather conditions are expected to set in over the next few days.
"The storm came through quickly, and lake-effect flurries followed for a few hours after," he said. "Now, we'll begin seeing improved weather conditions."
