A storm moving east through the region will likely make roads icy for the morning commute with up to a quarter inch of ice possible, a National Weather Service meteorologist said Monday.
The latest forecast projects the Johnstown area will receive less than an inch of snow overnight before temperatures change precipitation into a wintry mix, meteorologist Rachel Gutierrez said.
Some parts of Somerset County may see more than a quarter inch of ice overnight, she added.
“It definitely looks like roads will be slick in the morning, so if possible, it’s going to be best to stay off roads until conditions improve,” she said.
As projected, freezing rain or sleet will be tapering off during the morning commute and will be through the area by 10 a.m. but that doesn’t mean roadways will be altogether safe, according to Gutierrez.
If snow mixes with sleet or ice, it could add to issues and hard-to-spot “black ice” may also be a danger.
According to the National Weather Service, wind could also cause issues, with 25- to 30-mph gusts a threat to down limbs and wires.
PennDOT implemented travel restrictions on several high-traffic highways, including the Pennsylvania Turnpike between New Stanton and Breezewood, reducing speed limits to 45 mph for all vehicles and prohibiting vehicles such as buses, vehicles towing most types of trailers and enclosed cargo delivery trucks until the “Tier 1” guideline is lifted.
Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511pa.com and smartphone apps.
