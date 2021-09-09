EBENSBURG, Pa. – Damage assessment continues in Cambria County after remnants of Hurricane Ida caused flooding in many parts of the county and evacuations in some Mainline-area communities due to the overflowing of Wilmore Dam.
Cambria County Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Art Martynuska told the Cambria County commissioners at their meeting Thursday that he and his office are working to assess the damage from the storm and determine what their next steps will be.
“Everything from damage assessment is still in its infancy,” Martynuska said. “We are working with some of our state elected officials and (the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency) for the 30,000-foot view of property damage and also public infrastructure damage.” he said. “A lot of that is channel improvement. We have catch basins that got damaged that need cleaned out. We have other channels that need to be repaired and cleaned out. We’re not sure where that is going to go.”
According to Martynuska, he will meet with PEMA about damage assessment and how to proceed on Friday.
Commissioner William “B.J.” Smith asked Martynuska about disaster declarations. Martynuska explained that Cambria County must have at least $577,000 in aggregate damage to qualify for a disaster declaration.
“Overseeing the damage assessment that we’ve done so far on a public side, from the channels and the spillways and all those types of things, I think we’ll be able to get close to that,” he said.
Gov. Tom Wolf has asked President Joe Biden to declare a major disaster declaration in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia and York counties. The federal declaration would provide federal funding and services to eligible households and local, county and state governments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.