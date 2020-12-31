National Weather Service meteorologists in State College warned on Thursday that an approaching winter storm could coat roads across southern Pennsylvania with a layer of ice Friday.
Up to a quarter-inch of ice could accumulate in Cambria, Blair, Bedford, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Juniata and Fulton counties from late Friday morning through Friday evening as a result of freezing rain, possibly impacting evening commuters. Up to half an inch of ice was predicted for Somerset County.
Pennsylvania residents were advised by the NWS to use “extreme caution” if they planned to travel on Friday, as ice can make untreated roads, sidewalks and other surfaces slippery. Power outages and tree damage were also possible outcomes of the storm.
PennDOT issued a statement Thursday announcing travel restrictions for Friday on several interstate highways and advising drivers across Pennsylvania to avoid all unnecessary travel.
“Icy conditions are expected across the state,” that statement read in part, “and PennDOT urges motorists to avoid travel if possible. But, if travel is necessary, use caution, reduce speeds and be aware of changing weather conditions.
“PennDOT has been pre-treating roadways to help prevent ice from forming a bond with the pavement during the early stages of a storm. However, salt is not a silver bullet, and drivers may encounter icy spots on the roadway. With freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning.”
Among the highways with scheduled restrictions is Interstate 99, which runs through Bedford and Blair counties. Those restrictions are scheduled to go into effect at 10 a.m. Friday and remain in place “until conditions warrant their removal.”
While those restrictions remain in effect, no commercial vehicles will be permitted on I-99 except loaded single trailers with chains or alternate traction devices. Also, all school buses, commercial buses, motorcoaches, motorcycles, RVs, motor homes are barred from the highway, as are trailers towed behind passenger vehicles.
Speed limits for all vehicles on highways with scheduled travel restrictions – including I-99 and all or part of Interstates 80, 84 and 380 – will be reduced to 45 mph.
“Any icing presents a challenge because rain will wash away some material, and ice is less visible to motorists than snow,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.