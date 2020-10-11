Fly on in and find some trendy fashions while supporting a worthy cause.
The Stork Fund’s Thrift Fashion Event will be held Oct. 22 through 24 in the lower level across from Auntie Anne’s in The Galleria, 500 Galleria Drive, Richland Township.
It will feature men and women’s clothing, accessories, shoes, handbags and home goods.
The Stork Fund, which was formed in 2019 with the purpose of providing financial support to those seeking parenthood through fertility treatment, adoption and surrogacy, was created under the umbrella of the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies and is open to anyone in Cambria and Somerset counties who meet the criteria.
“Last year we had a very successful event called Dresses, Drinks and Divas, but due to everything that’s going on this year, we are unable to have that so we tried to think of a different way that we could have a fundraiser and also a placeholder for the fashion event we loved so much,” said Olivia Bragdon, founder of the Stork Fund.
“Everybody over quarantine was cleaning out their closets so we decided to capitalize on that and do a thrift fashion event.”
The event kicks off with two sessions from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 22 with a first look reception.
Each session can have up to 25 people, and cost is $45 and includes a shopping bag to fill with shop items along with hors d’oeuvres, wine and goodies.
“You’ll be able to be the first people to shop the sale,” Bragdon said.
Additional times will be from noon to 8 p.m. Oct. 23 and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 24.
Shopping bags will be sold for $25 and can be filled with items.
“Some of the luxury items, like the designer handbags, will be priced separately, but wouldn’t be extravagant,” Bragdon said.
Proceeds will benefit the Stork Fund.
“We recently gave out $6,000 to two families in need, so we need to replenish the funds because we have some couples who are waiting,” Bragdon said.
“We’re hoping we’ll raise a few thousand dollars. Last year we raised $5,000 at Dresses, Drinks and Divas and I hope we can do the same with this event.”
Donations of gently used goods are being accepted. Those interested in donating can message the Stork Fund’s Facebook page or email thestorkfund@gmail.com to arrange a drop off location or pickup time.
Advanced tickets are available for purchase under the Events tab on the Stork Fund’s Facebook page.
Those who donate items or make a monetary donation and buy a shopping bag will be entered to win a $100 Stryking Boutique gift card and a handbag.
The event is sponsored by Atlantic Broadband and Craft Modern Kitchen.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/storkfundjohnstown.
