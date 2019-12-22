The flu season is off to a fast start – just in time for the holidays.
In its latest report, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows outpatient visits with flu-like symptoms were above recent years in November, and remain on pace with the 2014-15 and 2017-18 seasons, which were more severe than other recent seasons.
Experts say it's difficult to predict the flu season, noting it typically begins in October or November, peaks in January or February, and sticks around until about April.
Dr. Elizabeth Dunmore, vice president of medical affairs for Conemaugh Health System, said the system's 72 confirmed flu cases are not that unusual for this time of year.
“It can start anytime,” Dunmore said. “It's a little early, but not unheard of.”
The state health department report shows an early spike of flu cases hitting western Pennsylvania, including Cambria County, where 256 confirmed flu cases were reported through Dec. 14.
Not all the flu tests are performed in hospitals. Doctors' offices and nursing homes provide additional confirmations, Dunmore said.
Allegheny county leads the state with 2,025 confirmed flu reports, followed by three of its immediate neighbors: Beaver County, 552; Washington County, 465; and Westmoreland County, 369.
A smaller spike is shown around Philadelphia, where Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton and Philadelphia counties reported a combined 1,227 patients with the influenza virus.
'Preventative measures'
With the pre-Christmas surge, people should be more diligent about healthy living habits at holiday gatherings and family events – especially older adults and young children, Health Department spokeswoman Brittany Lauffer said.
“We are obviously concerned about the severity of the flu, particularly in the western part of the state,” Lauffer said.
“With people spending more time indoors, and surrounded by friends, family and loved ones, it is essential that people get their flu vaccines now and take other preventative measures, including covering your cough, cleaning surfaces and staying home if you are sick.”
Dunmore echoed the advice.
“Avoid close contact with people who are sick,” she said. “If you are sick yourself, stay home. If you have to go out, use a tissue to cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.”
Frequent hand-washing and use of alcohol-based sanitizer will help prevent the spread of influenza and other viruses and bacteria, Dunmore said.
“Avoid touching your eyes and nose; eat well; get plenty of sleep; drink plenty of fluids; don't smoke: All those healthy habits can help,” she said.
'Protect yourself'
Flu symptoms include fever, headaches, tiredness, dry cough, sore throat, nasal congestion and body aches.
Most healthy people recover, but only after a week of misery, Dunmore said.
“It is really debilitating,” she said. “It pretty much stops you in your tracks.”
For older people, very young children and a few healthy adults, the flu can become a life-threatening illness, the experts warn.
Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said it is not too late to get a flu shot. Although it takes up to two weeks to become fully effective, the season is just starting and can continue for several more months. .
“The flu is serious and can be deadly, which is why it is so important for everyone to take the proper precautions to protect themselves, their loved ones and anyone they meet,” Levine said in a press release. “Especially with the upcoming holidays, where many people will be gathering together, I cannot stress enough how important it is for you to get your flu vaccine so can be protected throughout the flu season.
"There is no better measure to protect yourself than to get a flu vaccine.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.