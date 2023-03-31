JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Plans are set for 15 weekends of whitewater releases on the Stonycreek River in 2023.
The Cambria Somerset Authority approved a whitewater release schedule that includes the first controlled releases April 22 and 23, followed by 14 additional releases between spring and late October.
That includes the annual Stonycreek Rendezvous, which is scheduled to include releases May 19 through 21.
The Stonycreek, a former Pennsylvania River of the Year, is touted for its Class III and IV whitewater.
The waterway is boatable anytime the downstream Ferndale river gauge is above 500 cubic feet per second, according to the Benscreek Canoe Club, which raised money 15 years ago to have a release valve installed upstream.
Releases are water-level- dependent and can be canceled if river levels do not require a release for optimal conditions or if the dam level is too low, below 1,626 feet.
For more information on releases, visit benscreekcanoeclub.com/quemahoning-releases.
