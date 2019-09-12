SOMERSET – Three individuals were taken to the hospital on Thursday, following a vehicle accident along the 800 block of Pompey Hill Road, in Stoystown, Stonycreek Township.
The accident took place shortly before 10 a.m.
Fire crews from Stoystown, Friedens, and Shanksville, as well as MedStar and the state police, all responded to the scene.
The severity of any injuries are unknown at this time.
State police are investigating the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.